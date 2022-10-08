Football: East Forsyth showcases growth in win over Cherokee Bluff

East Forsyth decided that one of its goals for its second season would be to avenge its heaviest loss of its debut campaign.

The Broncos used a couple of lessons learned in recent weeks to check that task off their list with a 14-7 victory over Cherokee Bluff Friday at home.

"It was one of the goals that our seniors set at the beginning of the year," East Forsyth head coach Brian Allison said of beating the Bears, who won 59-0 in the 2021 meeting. "We played Cherokee Bluff last year, and they had beaten us very soundly. One of our goals was to beat them. We were able to accomplish it. It's fantastic for our guys.

"Last year was tough on our coaches, on our kids and on our fans with just the growing pains of it. We're excited where we're at now."

With the win, the Broncos sit at 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 8-4A.

The only thing keeping East Forsyth from perfection was a 7-6 loss to Walnut Grove Sept. 23. But Allison believes that setback helped his team be able to make the key plays down the stretch to avoid a similar defeat this time.

"I have no doubt that was the case," he said. "... The difference tonight was that we didn't have a turnover, and we were able to force one on Cherokee Bluff. That was the difference in the ballgame. Just like I felt the turnover against Walnut Grove was one of the big differences."

After both teams had entered halftime scoreless, Cherokee Bluff took the lead midway through the third quarter.

Late in the period, Will Moffit ran in from close range to knot the score. Early in the fourth, quarterback Brock Szakacs connected with tight end Jack Brumbelow for the go-ahead touchdown.

Armed with the lead and the ball, East Forsyth looked to salt the game away. In a previous similar scenario, the Broncos fumbled while trying to ice the game and had to hold off Cedar Shoals late.

This time, East Forsyth managed to close out the contest.

"It was exactly what you practice in your four-minute offense," Allison said. "We were just blessed and fortunate enough to get a couple of first downs."

Coaches, especially of inexperienced teams, often talk about learning how to win. It’s safe to say the Broncos are doing just that.

"That's two situations that we've been in that we made a mistake," Allison said, "and this time, we didn't make it."