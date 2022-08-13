Football: East Forsyth showcases improvement despite scrimmage defeat

It was just a scrimmage and East Forsyth came out on the wrong end of it, but the Broncos’ 17-14 loss to White County could only be seen as a positive development.

“I felt like we made great strides and great improvement over last year,” East Forsyth head coach Brian Allison said via phone after Friday’s road game. “It was exciting seeing our kids, who have worked really hard this offseason, have some success.”

The Warriors jumped out quickly, but on their opening possession, the Broncos methodically drove the ball downfield to answer back and tie the score at 7-7.

“I was really proud that the first offensive series we really ran the ball down the field,” Allison said. “We ran the ball eight, 10 or 12 plays and didn’t throw the ball one time. We just ran the ball down the field for a touchdown.”

When White County scored its second touchdown, East Forsyth again had an answer. A Broncos turnover, though, late in the first half afforded the Warriors the opportunity to take the lead into halftime.

However, Allison was pleased that his team limited White County to three points, given the circumstances.

“We had a turnover late in the second quarter, and they returned it down to about the 30,” he said. “We kept them out of the end zone and made them kick a field goal.”

Despite the defensive stand, the field goal wound up being decisive. East Forsyth had a chance to match it late in the third quarter but was unsuccessful.

“We played pretty good on defense in the third quarter,” Allison said. “We missed a field goal on the last play of the third quarter that would have tied it with our older guys.”

With their JV players in the game for the fourth quarter, the Broncos nearly pulled off the comeback win. It was still an impressive showing for the young group.

“We had a long touchdown called back on a very questionable holding call,” Allison said. “I felt like those guys did a nice job.”

With an open date to begin the regular season, East Forsyth will have two weeks to prepare to kick off the year against Seckinger, a new Gwinnett County school, Aug. 26 at home.

“The coaches are going to look at the film and try to find some stuff that we can get better at, find some stuff that we did good to show to the kids,” Allison said of his team’s focus ahead of the opener. “Just make some corrections on some mistakes and get ready for our season.”