Football: East Forsyth's 3rd season looking bright after spring scrimmage

The East Forsyth Broncos football team was the lone Forsyth County squad that tested what it learned in spring practices during a scrimmage last Friday at Dawson County.
Rising junior quarterback Brock Szakacs showed signs that East Forsyth's future opponents need to worry about the Broncos' passing attack, as he went 12-for-16 in the first half.
“I like how we were able to move the ball well on the first drive of the scrimmage," East Forsyth head coach Brian Allison said. "We threw the ball well, and we were able to run the football well. Our offensive line did a really nice job of blocking and protecting our quarterback.”
Since Brandon Peoples is graduating this year, rising senior Tripp Morris looks to take charge of the running backs group.
As far as the wide receiver spot is concerned, Allison believes it has been one the fiercest spots to earn. On defense, it’s the linebackers.
“Both of those groups have competed well this spring and they have to for playing time,” Allison said.
The varsity players played the first half of the scrimmage, and out of four drives, the Broncos scored on two.
Meanwhile, the younger group took over in the second half. Allison closely monitored every move of his team throughout the entire contest with great satisfaction.
“It was a lot of positive things, and we got better and better as the [game] went on," Allison said. "The cool thing about it is we’re able to get our young guys in, and they came in and competed well.”
Depending on how the rest of the positions get filled in, Cole Ferguson might be playing both sides of the football, as he made some big plays as a defensive back and scored a long touchdown as a wide receiver.
“We’re still missing out on some details in a couple of different positions that we've got to correct," Allison said. "We’ve [only] had eight practices and then went to the scrimmage. Some of it was expected."