Soccer: East Forsyth nets four unanswered goals to earn first playoff win

East Forsyth couldn't seem to catch a break early in Wednesday's match.

Dashawn Chacon scored the first playoff goal in program history two minutes after the opening whistle, outracing Sandy Creek's back line and punching a shot off the near post and into the net for the score. But it took the Patriots just 65 seconds to answer, as Prince Ticha curved a spectacular ball past a diving Riley Ludlow and into goal to erase the advantage. Soon after, Chacon went down with an injury and was unable to return.

Then, midway through the opening half, a G'ante Mackey goal allowed Sandy Creek to pull ahead. Evan Carroll hammered home a goal off a Jimmy Varga free kick to tie the game once again, but East lost another one of its key pieces when Angel Gutierrez left the match with an injury with 5:27 until halftime.

But Gutierrez returned with vigor in the second half, and so did the Broncos, who netted four unanswered goals after the break to top the Patriots 6-2 and secure their first playoff victory.

"Losing [Chacon] was hard because he's got a lot of our speed," East boys soccer coach Chere' Thomas said. "Hopefully we can get him back by next week — don't know — but that deflated us a little bit, I think. But I think once they figured out they could still compete, they turned things around and really played hard. They played the way they were coached, and I couldn't ask for any more."

Gutierrez scored what proved to be the game-winner with the 37:06 mark in the second half, when he broke free from his defender and sent a shot to the back post to make it 3-2.

It was one of three shots taken by Gutierrez inside the first five minutes of the second half. Gutierrez had a chance just 30 seconds into the half when Sandy Creek's keeper was pulled out of position, but Gutierrez misfired and sent the shot high. Then, after scoring the goal, Gutierrez fired a beautiful shot that required Sandy Creek's keeper to leap in the air and punch the ball out of play, which led to a corner kick. East had nine corners to Sandy Creek's two.

Gutierrez connected again at the 27:11 mark, knifing through the Sandy Creek defense and spotting an opening, where he struck the ball with his right foot and beat the keeper to his left.

Braydon Oakley and Blake Gordon each scored inside the final 11:37 of regulation to turn a two-goal lead into a convincing 6-2 victory.

"I thought we started off really slow in the first half of the first half," Thomas said. "I think we really turned things around at halftime [and] made a few adjustments. The boys finally started to step up and start playing. We just were flat to start off the game, which was disappointing because I know that we were ready to play. But I'm extremely proud of how they finished and how they fought the entire game, and that I was able to get everybody in today because it's only a harder road from here."

Meanwhile, East's defense regrouped in the second half, holding Sandy Creek off the board entirely thanks to clean organization while defending set pieces and some nifty work in goal by Ludlow.

The Broncos [7-8-1] earned a home playoff match after surging to a second-place finish in Region 7-3A in their inaugural season.

"There's been a lot of bumps and bruises," Thomas said. "A big learning curve for all of us — not just us but for the boys too, having to learn how to play together with people they've never played with. For all these boys, it's the first time they've ever made it to a state playoff. They've never experienced this, so this is a big deal. They've earned it."



Next up for East is a trip to fourth-ranked and top-seeded Tattnall County after the Warriors beat Groves 9-0 Wednesday.

