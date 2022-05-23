Soccer: Vargas named POTY; 12 from East Forsyth named all-Region 7-3A

East Forsyth's soccer programs raked in the postseason accolades following their inaugural seasons, combining to place 12 players on the all-Region 7-3A teams.
Jimmy Vargas earned top honors in the region, earning recognition as the Region 7-3A Player of the Year.
Additionally, Vargas was named first-team all-Region 7-3A, as were William Aguilera and Braydon Oakley. The Broncos placed three players on the second team, including Angel Gutierrez, Eduardo Juarez and Riley Ludlow, while Evan Carroll earned an honorable mention.
The Broncos were among the last teams standing in Class 3A, reaching the Elite Eight before falling to eventual state runner-up Oconee County 2-1.
On the girls side, Rebecca Wade and Leyla Trejo each drew first-team honors, while Madison Malone and Ava Brundidge were named to the second team and Gabryelle Vaughn received an honorable mention.
East's girls team also qualified for the playoffs in their inaugural season, finishing fourth in the region and drawing a first-round matchup against eventual state champion Westminster.
Boys All-Region 7-3A Team
Region Player of the Year – Jimmy Vargas (East Forsyth)
Region Coach of the Year – Simon Phipps (Gilmer)
First Team
1) Diego Chacon, Senior (West Hall)
2) Alejandro Lemus (West Hall)
3) Kevin Zuniga-Chavez (West Hall)
4) Sixto Hernandez (West Hall)
5) Jimmy Vargas (East Forsyth)
6) William Aguilera (East Forsyth)
7) Braydon Oakley (East Forsyth)
8) Julien Withrow (Gilmer)
9) Alex Lopez (Gilmer)
10) Garrett Wayne (Cherokee Bluff)
11) Jeffrey Acosta (Cherokee Bluff)
12) Erick Sanchez (Dawson County)
13) Edwin Sanchez (North Hall)
14) Payte Rucker (Lumpkin County)
15) Tristan Morris (White County)
Second Team
1) Martin Andrade (West Hall)
2) Andres Gomez (West Hall)
3) Jesus Ramirez (West Hall)
4) Guillermo Ibarra (West Hall)
5) Angel Gutierrez (East Forsyth)
6) Eduardo Juarez (East Forsyth)
7) Riley Ludlow (East Forsyth)
8) Melvin Oxlaj (Gilmer)
9) Talyn Curtis (Gilmer)
10) Abner Rebollar (Cherokee Bluff)
11) Parker Snelson(Cherokee Bluff)
12) Jose Sandoval (Dawson County)
13) Harley Nycz (North Hall)
14) Nicholas Esqueda (Lumpkin County)
15) Cohen Cantrell (White County)
Honorable Mention
Yair Perez (West Hall)
Adolfo Flores (West Hall)
Evan Carroll (East Forsyth)
Miguel Lopez Velasquez (Gilmer)
Benjamin Arteaga (Cherokee Bluff)
Daniel Alquicira (Cherokee Bluff)
Andrew Pirkle (Dawson County)
Bryce Beach (Dawson County)
Victor Gurrola (North Hall)
Angel Suarez (North Hall)
Brauner Boegner (Lumpkin County)
Grayson Cathey (White County)
Girls All-Region 7-3A Team
Region Player of the Year – Kaitlin Cook (Cherokee Bluff)
Region Coach of the Year – Calvin Cook (Cherokee Bluff)
First Team
1) Kaitlin Cook (Cherokee Bluff)
2) Anna Gessner (Cherokee Bluff)
3) Avery Fowler (Cherokee Bluff)
4) Carson DeMars (Cherokee Bluff)
5) Reagan Spivey (Lumpkin County)
6) Nicole Limehouse (Lumpkin County)
7) Rae Lynn Myers (Lumpkin County)
8) Hazen Ramey (White County)
9) Lily Gearing (White County)
10) Rebecca Wade (East Forsyth)
11) Leyla Trejo (East Forsyth)
12) Lydia Lewis (North Hall)
13) Kenna LeBaron (Dawson County)
14) Cadence Smith (Gilmer)
15) Maricela Vargas (West Hall)
Second Team
1) Amelia Dovie (Cherokee Bluff)
2) Genesis Gamez (Cherokee Bluff)
3) Alyssa Stringer (Cherokee Bluff)
4) Sophi Recinella (Cherokee Bluff)
5) Madi Doles (Lumpkin County)
6) Andrea Limehouse (Lumpkin County)
7) Bri James (Lumpkin County)
8) Nealeigh Broadwell (White County)
9) Anna Tatum (White County)
10) Madison Malone (East Forsyth)
11) Ava Brundidge (East Forsyth)
12) Paola Alvarez (North Hall)
13) Melodie Martin (Dawson County)
14) Reagan “Roo” Boling (Gilmer)
15) Gladys Sepulvela (West Hall)
Honorable Mention
Ellie Sutulovich (Cherokee Bluff)
Kaitlyn Vasil (Cherokee Bluff)
Abbie Essex (Cherokee Bluff)
Paige Wheat (Cherokee Bluff)
Ciera Brooks (Lumpkin County)
Ryann Jones (Lumpkin County)
Ellie Lance (Lumpkin County)
Emma Forrester (Lumpkin County)
Kelly Cronan (Lumpkin County)
Rachel Harris (White County)
Callie Armour (White County)
Liz Williams (White County)
Reese Vandergrift (White County)
Lilly Gann (White County)
Gabryelle Vaughn (East Forsyth)
Brookelyn Green (North Hall)
Kristina Peach (North Hall)
Rileyn Talley (Dawson County)
Elena Nelson (Dawson County)
Caitlin “Red” Henderson (Gilmer)