Softball: Cadence Alberty completes shutout in Broncos' win over Cherokee Bluff

A perfect performance was put in by sophomore Cadence Alberty on Tuesday afternoon, as she completed a shutout to help East Forsyth wrap up a 9-0 Region 8-4A victory over Cherokee Bluff at home.

Alberty finished the afternoon by throwing all five innings, allowing three hits, striking out five and allowing one walk.

“She’s the one that leads us in the circle, and when she’s on with her strong defense behind her, she feels really comfortable,” Broncos head coach Dan Weber said of Alberty. "[If] she’s going to continue to do that with our defense, we’re going to continue to put people away."

East Forsyth (4-4, 4-1) started with Ava Cowart hitting the ball to left to record a single in the bottom of the first. With Emily Hutcheson at the plate, Cowart successfully stole second.

Hutcheson made contact with the ball, and it floated in the air and gave Cowart enough time to get in for the first run of the game.

In the bottom of the third inning is when the Broncos started to shine.

Hayden Payne hit the softball towards first base, but as Clarissa McDaniel tried to catch the ball, it went an inch away from her glove. Payne put her head down to run all the way to third base.



Cowart was up next in the batting order, and she recorded an RBI single. Cowart was confident in stealing another base, and she successfully did. Hutcheson added to the bleeding by getting a double and getting Cowart to run to home plate to get an RBI.

Shelby Conaway hit the ball up the middle to score Cali Marshall and Hutcheson for a 5-0 lead.

The momentum for the Broncos carried into the fourth inning.

Alberty nearly hit a home run, but the softball bounced off East Forsyth’s fence, stopping her at third base, Shortly after, she was able to score on an error.

With Marshall at third base, Avrie Nowalk hit the ball for a single, and Marshall eased her way in for the final score.

“I think our hitters just made adjustments,” Weber said of the Broncos scoring four runs in back-to-back innings. "They’re great hitters and great players, so they’re going to make adjustments and that’s what they do."

After defeating seventh-ranked Cherokee Bluff to break a tie for third place in the region, No. 8 East Forsyth will look to hand North Oconee its first league loss Aug. 25 on the road. No. 4 North Oconee and second-ranked Walnut Grove, which edged East Forsyth by a 2-1 final last week, entered the day tied atop the region standings.

If the Broncos continue to get the impressive pitching and defense that Alberty and her teammates provided against the Bears, then East Forsyth will remain in the hunt for the region title.

“For us, we want to make sure we’re always in the right spot and knowing the situation,” Weber said, regarding the defensive shutout. "Over the last six and seven games, we’re always in the right spot. We know the situation, and that’s why they’re successful."