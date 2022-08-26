Softball: Cadence Alberty tosses no-hitter, as Broncos earn region road win

On Thursday, the East Forsyth Broncos continued to dominate the rest of Region 8-4A, as they picked up their fifth region win of the season against North Oconee, winning 2-0.

Sophomore Cadence Alberty showcased why she has the talent to be the pitcher of the year in Forsyth County. In the circle, she threw all seven innings, allowing zero hits, while striking out nine and walking one.

In the top of the first inning, Ava Cowart hit the ball towards the left side of the field and ran fast to get to second base for a double. The speedster then reached third base on a wild pitch.

In Alberty's first at-bat, she recorded an RBI groundout, with Cowart rushing to home plate.

It wasn’t until the top of the fourth inning that East Forsyth (5-4, 5-1) finally got another run on the board.

Alberty hit the bat towards Titans right fielder Caroline Hess and got a triple. Shelby Conaway hit the ball into center field to record an RBI single for the final run of the game.

The Broncos ended the day with seven hits. Emma Smallwood and Cowart led the Broncos in hits with two each.

With the win, East Forsyth tied North Oconee for second place in the region standings — one game behind Walnut Grove, which handed the Broncos their lone league defeat in a 2-1 loss last week.