Softball: East Forsyth falls to Walnut Grove at home

East Forsyth softball was unable to even the season series against Walnut Grove, falling 3-1 and missing out on a chance to join the Warriors atop the Region 8-4A standings Thursday at home.

In the opening frame, Broncos pitcher Cadence Alberty hit the ball to center field for a double to bring in Emily Hutcheson for the game's first run.

Alberty kept the same energy in the circle by striking out two, and the defense recorded a groundout to keep Walnut Grove from responding.

Walnut Grove's Abby Miller hit the ball along the foul line for a single in the third inning.

Upon noticing how slowly East Forsyth was getting the ball in, she decided to run to second base, but the Broncos’ bench yelled out “two!” She quickly tried to back to first base and slid just in time before Broncos first baseman Reagan Bennett caught the ball.

Shortly after, Alyssa Cruz hit the softball in the soft spot of East’s defense and brought in Miller to tie the game at 1-1.

Walnut Grove had the bases loaded, but Alberty denied them the opportunity to take the lead by striking out Graycee Abbott.

The fifth inning is where Walnut Grove finally took the lead.

Pitcher Malorie Watson powered the ball over Broncos third baseman Emma Smallwood for a single. Then Kailtyn Donegan hit the ball towards the left side of the field and picked up an RBI, with Cruz cruising in for a run.

During the top of the seventh inning, Cruz scored her second run, completing the sweep against East Forsyth and remaining unbeaten in region play.

Alberty lasted seven innings, allowed eight hits and striking out four.

Kennah Wall, Hutcheson and Alberty each collected one hit.

Up next for the Broncos (13-8, 11-2), they will look to bounce back and land their second consecutive win against Cherokee Bluff Sept. 27 in Hall County.