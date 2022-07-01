Softball: East Forsyth promotes Abbey Smith to head coach of the girls' lacrosse team

East Forsyth High School promoted Abbey Smith to head coach of the girls' lacrosse team after going 3-12 last season under coach Mike Mezzano.

“It feels like a dream. I am excited to be back in the community coaching girls to love the sport, just like my coaches did for me,” Smith said. “My love for lacrosse started in Forsyth County.”

Smith, a Forsyth County native, graduated from South Forsyth High School in 2014.

Among South Forsyth athletes, Smith was the first female athlete committed to a university (Point University) for lacrosse. Smith was a goalkeeper for the War Eagles and had a .520 save percentage in her senior season making the 2014 Forsyth all-county girls lacrosse.

Smith served as an assistant coach for Collins Hill Eagles girls lacrosse from 2018 through 2020. Two years later she was promoted to head coach.

“I just want to inspire young women to go out there and do their best. To never give up and to keep going because you know sometimes people give up after high school or they don’t know how to play sports,” she said. “I really like bringing in girls, especially freshmen that have never played before, then teaching them how to play lacrosse.”

“I feel like I could relate with the [team’s] goals,” Smith said, on why she was the best candidate for the position. “I can prepare them to play at the next level because I played four years of college lacrosse.”

According to Smith, the Broncos' motto “Together we’re stronger” will guide them throughout the season.

Smith will also will be the head coach for the Broncos JV softball team.