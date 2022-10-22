Softball: East Forsyth punches ticket to state tournament in Columbus

In just their second year of existence, the East Forsyth Broncos secured their first berth at the state tournament in Columbus.

On Day 1 of a Class 4A super regional, East Forsyth — which reached the 3A Sweet 16 last year — routed Northwest Whitfield, 9-2, and host Pace Academy, 13-0, to reach the championship.

The Broncos split games against Northwest Whitfield on Wednesday at Pace Academy, losing 9-7 in the first title game but bouncing back to capture the winner-take-all final by a 9-3 margin.



It was the Broncos who started the first game on a roll, scoring five runs to the Bruins' zero.



It wasn't until the fourth inning of the game that the Bruins got on the board with four runs.



After forcing extra innings, the Bruins made a late push to capture the eight-inning victory.



Emily Hutcheson went 2-for-5 at the plate to lead the Broncos in hits.



In the necessary "if needed" game, Bruins pitcher Jolie Albertson threw a wild pitch that allowed two Broncos to reach home plate.



The fourth inning is where the Broncos shined the most, totaling four runs. The series of runs began with a triple by pitcher Cadence Alberty and a double by Emma Smallwood.



Alberty was the winner in the circle, as she went seven innings, allowing three runs and striking out seven Bruins.



Alberty led the Broncos in hits, going 3-for-4 at bat.

Overall, Alberty finished 3-1 in the tournament, tossing all 26 of her team's innings. Offensively, the sophomore went 10-for-15 with four doubles, two triples and a home run. She totaled 10 RBIs.

Alberty's two-run homer canceled out the runs she allowed in the tournament opener.

In the contest against Pace Academy, East Forsyth (22-10) held a 19-1 edge in the hit column en route to the run-rule victory.

Alberty, Hutcheson and Smallwood posted three hits each for the Region 8-4A runner-up. Shelby Conaway, Cali Marshall and Kennah Wall recorded two hits apiece.

East Forsyth will open the eight-team double-elimination state tournament against Islands at 3 p.m. Oct. 26.