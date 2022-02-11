Tennis: East Forsyth boys, North Forsyth girls win in midweek match

East Forsyth's boys tennis team picked up its third win of the season Thursday, winning 3-2 against North Forsyth.
The Broncos swept all three singles matches, with Carson Pursley winning at No. 1 singles [6-2, 6-1], Isaac Madden winning at No. 2 singles [6-4, 6-2], and Kai Maliszewski winning at No. 3 singles [6-4, 6-2]. Maliszewski's win at No. 3 singles proved to be the decisive match after the two teams played even through the first four matches.
North's No. 1 doubles tandem of Jace Goode and Jaxen Barnett won 6-1, 6-1, while Carson Failla and Thomas Stewart swept No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-0.
North's girls won 3-2 against the Broncos after earning wins at No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Kristen Lyons won 2-6, 4-6, while Sydney Vaughan came on strong in the second set to win 6-4, 6-0, and Laney Buffington and Brooklynn Reid captured a 6-4, 6-3 doubles victory. Mary Roper Calvin pulled off a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, then Bryn Smith and Blakely Granade rallied to take the final two sets 6-1 and 6-3 after dropping the first set 6-2.
BOYS
No. 1 Singles — Carson Pursley (EF) def. Sam Laverveer [6-2, 6-1]
No. 2 Singles — Isaac Madden (EF) def. Calvin Washburn [6-4, 6-2]
No. 3 Singles — Kai Maliszewski (EF) def. Truett Davis [6-4, 6-2]
No. 1 Doubles — Jace Goode/Jaxen Barnett (NF) def. Brett Kimsey/Noah Barron [6-1, 6-1]
No. 2 Doubles — Carson Failla/Thomas Stewart (NF) def. Ethan Mooneyham/Troy Hallum-Kinsey [6-0, 6-0]
GIRLS
No. 1 Singles — Mary Roper Calvin (EF) def. Caitlin Mooneyham [6-2, 6-1]
No. 2 Singles — Kristen Lyons (NF) def. Lillian Geist [6-2, 6-4]
No. 3 Singles — Sydney Vaughan (NF) def. Meredith Young [6-4, 6-0]
No. 1 Doubles — Bryn Smith/Blakely Granade (EF) def. Kelly Jordan/Amelia Sandven [2-6, 6-1, 6-3]
No. 2 Doubles — Laney Buffington/Brooklynn Reid (NF) def. Sydney Shuckerow/Gabby Ramey [6-4, 6-3]