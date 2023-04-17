Fideles Christian stars sign with college programs in spring ceremony

Brown's tenure as Ranger has been nothing short of stellar. Since eighth grade, she has been on Fideles track and field teams that have won the GAPPS state championship four straight seasons (2018-19, 2021-22).

“It feels good, because I worked my butt off these past few years," Brown said, "and I’m just really excited to accomplish one of my dreams.”

In her sophomore season, she struggled to get better times in her races. Fideles head coach John Camp gave her motivation and worked to lift her up. She eventually beat the personal record by three seconds.

Brown was inspired by American track and field standout Anna Hall — who specializes in combined events, such as the pentathlon and heptathlon.

Brown's time on the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles earned her a spot as one of the top runners in Forsyth County this year and landed her the current No. 19 ranking in Georgia in the latter event.

Track and field wasn’t the only sport Brown dominated, as she was also a setter for the volleyball team. She was a part of the GAPPS state championship team in 2021 and state runner-up squad this past fall.

“I love the Christian environment,” Brown said, regarding why she chose Lee University. "It’s a step up from Fideles, and I wanted to go to a college like that. [Also] their team dynamic is great."

In Templeton’s sophomore year, he was selected by GAPPS as an All-Region player. In his senior year, he was recognized by GAPPS with All-Region and All-State honors, along with earning a spot on the Forsyth County News All-County team.

Former NFL guard Ben Grubbs inspired Templeton to work hard at his position along the offensive line.

“I feel blessed to get an opportunity to play college football,” Templeton said. "I want to take advantage of this and see how far I can go."

Freeman was awarded her team's best all-around player of the year award for the 2021-2022 season. This past season was elected to be the team captain.

“I had to work really hard, especially through injury,” Freeman said.

In addition to her accolades, she was chosen to be a GAPPS All-Star player and was awarded with All-Region selection this past season.

“I really like to watch Dennis Rodman,” Freeman said of an athlete that inspires her. "He’s an amazing defensive player, and I base my game off of defense, then the offense will come."

The coaching staff and community are what drew Freeman's attention to fully commit to Covenant College.

“They showed me love from the beginning," Freeman said, "and I had to choose them overall."

Crayton was an offensive threat for the Rangers basketball team by averaging 21 points per game. He nearly reached the 1,000 career points mark but was sidelined due to an injury.

His best game was when he posted 32 points, six assists and six rebounds against Solid Rock Academy.

What made Gallaudet University stand out from the rest is that it made Crayton feel at home, and he won’t have to worry about being himself.

“I sacrificed so much for this,” Crayton said. "Words can’t describe how I feel. I use to dream for moments like this and to see them come into reality is hard to believe."