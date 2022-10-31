Football: Alex Tadros leads Rangers in high-scoring win over Panthers

During a game in which, as head coach Chad Templeton put it, Fideles Christian and Hearts Academy agreed to give their defenses the night off, it took a herculean effort by quarterback Alex Tadros to tip the scales.
On Friday at Joint Venture Park, Tadros piled up 419 yards and had a hand in eight touchdowns to help his team come out on top in a 61-50 barnburner. The junior carried the ball 17 times for 264 yards and six scores, while completing 10 of 13 passes for 155 yards and two additional TDs.
Both passing scores went to Preston Cornett. The senior hauled in six passes for 89 yards overall. Cornett also produced a massive kickoff return touchdown.
In total, Fideles (5-4) ran 38 offensive plays to 58 for Hearts Academy.
Thomas Grinstead paced the Rangers defense — which, to be clear, technically did show up — with 13 tackles.
Fideles will finish out the regular season by visiting Peachtree Academy Nov. 4 in Covington.