Football: Fideles can't keep up with Lafayette

Fideles Christian came up short against Lafayette Christian, 50-43, Thursday afternoon at Joint Venture Park.

The Rangers were able to capitalize on their first drive, but Lafayette fired back on first-and-goal, when quarterback Andrew Hough ran a quarterback keeper and bounced outside to get in for the touchdown.

The Cougars didn’t want to just tie the game, as they went for the 2-point conversion and successfully got it, with running back Ephraim Snyder running up the middle.

A successful onside kick attempt by the Cougars followed, with Cal Evert recovering it at the 28-yard line.

Next Hough connected with wide receiver Braden Firth on a deep ball for a 32-yard touchdown to grow the lead. This time, though, Fideles was able to stop Lafayette on a 2-point conversion to keep it a one-score game.

The Rangers were knocking on the door when quarterback Alex Tadros avoided pressure and scrambled for a first-and-goal opportunity. However on the next play, Lafayette recovered a fumble to give the offense its third possession in the first quarter.

On their next series, the Rangers were dealing with a third down, and that is when Preston Laricey took the handoff. The sophomore showcased his vision by weaving left and right to avoid defenders and accelerating into the end zone to tie the game at 14-apiece.

Fideles returned the favor by onside kicking and recovering at the 49-yard line. It didn’t take long for the Rangers to strike. On their second play, Tadros outran the Lafayette defense for a 49-yard touchdown.

The teams went into halftime tied at 22 after a back-and-forth opening half.

After running five times straight to open the half, Lafayette went with its air attack and threw another long ball to Firth for a second touchdown — this time for 27 yards.

The Cougars recovered another onside kick at the 35-yard line in hopes of increasing their lead. They were able to do so, with Snyder running for a 21-yard touchdown to draw separation at 34-22.

It wasn’t until 5:48 left in the third quarter that the Rangers offense saw the field in the second half.

It only took them two minutes to march down the field, and Tadros scored on a power read for a 45-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 34-29.

However, the Rangers couldn’t stop the Cougars from scoring, as Snyder punched in an 8-yard touchdown and then ran a jet sweep for a 2-point conversion.

Fideles demonstrated its quick strike ability once again.

On the third play of the drive, Tadros’ pass was under thrown to Preston Cornett. It looked like Hough was going to have an easy interception. Instead, Cornett ripped it out of his hands, as they both fell to the ground for a touchdown, giving the hosts a fighting chance to make a comeback.

With Lafayette grounding and pounding its way into the end zone, Snyder bulldozed over the Fideles defense for another touchdown and a 50-36 lead.

However, Tadros threw to Thomas Grinstead on the run. The senior trucked Evert and sprinted to the end zone with 1:30 remaining.

Fideles (3-3, 1-1) needed one more defensive stop but ran out of timeouts, and Lafayette (4-2, 1-1) kneeled out the final minute to capture the victory.