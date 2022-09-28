Football: Fideles Christian game moved up due to Hurricane Ian

Fideles Christian will kick off its GAPPS Region 1-2A matchup against Lafayette Christian at 5:30 p.m. Thursday due to the threat of severe weather this weekend brought on by Hurricane Ian.
The Rangers and Cougars were originally scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday. With Thursday serving as a school night, LaGrange-based Lafayette requested an earlier start time at Joint Venture Park, according to Fideles head coach Chad Templeton.
Coming off a loss to Victory Baptist, Fideles holds a 3-2 record. Similarly, Lafayette sits at 3-2 after a defeat last week at Horizon Christian.
The Fideles-Lafayette matchup is hardly the first Georgia high school football game moved in anticipation for heavy rainfall beginning Friday. In the only other game involving a local team this week, East Forsyth's road contest Friday at East Hall was bumped up 24 hours to a 7:30 p.m. Thursday kickoff.