Football: Fideles uses strong defensive showing to down rival Horizon

Fideles Christian held off Horizon Christian to win a surprisingly low-scoring matchup between the Forsyth County rivals Friday at Joint Venture Park.

The stage seemed to be set for a high-flying contest, as the teams entered averaging nearly 68 points per game combined, but defense ended up reigning supreme during the Rangers' 21-14 victory.

In a contest that served as homecoming, senior night and 104.7 The Fish's game of the week, Fideles stifled a typically strong Horizon passing attack, limiting the Warriors to 69 yards on 29 attempts.

The Warriors did find some success on the ground. However, a struggle to complete passes led to several turnovers on downs to go along with two interceptions.

As for the Fideles offense, the Rangers struck quickly on their first two series in the GAPPS Region 1-2A meeting.

On the second play from scrimmage, a 57-yard option keeper by quarterback Alex Tadros gave the hosts a 7-0 lead. Tadros helped double the lead on the first play of the next drive, as he utilized the blocking of pulling guard Noah Templeton and wide receiver Thomas Grinstead to score on an 82-yard run.

In total, Tadros posted 232 yards on the ground.

Will Maher hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Bealer to pull Horizon (2-4, 1-1) within 14-6 at halftime.

Bealer led the Warriors with 82 rushing yards, while Thomas Hair added 69 yards and picked off a pass.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Fideles (4-3, 2-1) went back to its ground game — which racked up 285 yards on 30 attempts — to increase its lead.

This time, it was Grinstead who found the end zone from 8 yards out. The senior put together a well-rounded performance, with 34 rushing yards in addition to six tackles and an interception.

With the clock winding down, the Warriors nearly pulled off a miracle comeback.

A special teams miscue by the Rangers allowed Avery Blanton to run the ball in for a touchdown. Horizon converted the 2-point conversion to get within 21-14 at the 1:21 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Warriors recovered the onside kick to give themselves one last shot. But the Rangers forced another turnover on downs, as the visitors wound up 3-for-14 on third downs and 4-for-11 on fourth downs.

Horizon will host Johnson Ferry Christian in another region matchup next week, while Fideles will enjoy an open date before traveling Oct. 21 to Unity Christian for its final region matchup.