Football: Rushing attack leads Rangers to comfortable home win

Fideles Christian continued to display a high-powered offense in a 36-14 victory over Central Christian Friday at home.
For the third straight game to start the season, the Rangers produced 30-plus points. This time, Fideles (2-1) turned in its best defensive showing of the year to go along with the offensive prowess.
Fideles took a 22-6 lead into halftime, thanks to a defense that held Central to 84 first-half yards. The Rangers tacked on two more touchdowns to give themselves some breathing space down the stretch before the Crusaders (1-2) found the end zone late.
Quarterback Alex Tadros paced the Fideles ground game with 186 yards and a touchdown. Tadros accounted for half of the Rangers' 34 carries and nearly four-fifths of their 237 rushing yards.
Running back Preston Laricey scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Thomas Grinstead proved to be Tadros' favorite receiver on the night, recording five catches for 53 yards and a score.
With a chance to put together a winning streak, Fideles will head Sept. 16 to Covington Academy for another GAPPS 8-man football matchup.