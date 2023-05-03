Tennis: Fideles Christian's Cole Rhule, David DeCardo capture GAPPS doubles championship

While the Fideles Christian boys tennis team came up short in the GAPPS Division II tournament championship, the Rangers still left town with a state title to their name.
Doubles pairing Cole Rhule and David DeCardo received a first-round bye as the top seed from Region 1. The tandem took advantage of extra rest in defeating its first two opponents.
Facing a Pinecrest Academy team comprised of Andrew Spain and J.P. Wood — who also received an opening-round bye — Rhule and DeCardo managed to emerge victorious to claim the D-II doubles championship Monday in Rome.
In the first round, the duo of Mitchell McCollum and Ryan Blosser topped their Peachtree Academy opponents before falling to the Spain-Wood pairing in the quarterfinals.
Also on Monday, Izzy Khoo and Ruthie Hubbard teamed up to reach the girls doubles Final Four before being knocked out by the eventual champions.
The following day, the third-seeded Fideles boys competed in the team tournament.
Benefitting from a straight-forward quarterfinal win over Lanier Christian and a marathon match in the other half of their bracket, the Rangers advanced into the finals by downing New Creation Christian.
However, that's where Fideles' run came to an end in a loss to Region 1's No. 2 seed The King's Academy.