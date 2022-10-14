Volleyball: Fideles breezes into state semifinals

Seventh-grader Bethany Benjamin led the Fideles Christian varsity volleyball team into the GAPPS Division 1-AA state semifinals with a sweep of Rock Springs Christian Thursday at Greater Heights Baptist Church.

Benjamin produced a dozen kills, six aces and five digs in the 25-7, 25-12, 25-12 victory.

Hannah Benjamin also finished with 12 kills, while adding four digs and two aces. Lily Brown racked up 37 assists, six aces and four digs. Gabby McClaughlin recorded 10 kills.

Fideles will face Region 3 runner-up Konos Academy in the Final Four at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at Creekside Christian's West Campus in Hampton. The finals are set to begin at 1:30 p.m.