Baseball: Central alum Morrison tabbed PBC Pitcher of the Week

Forsyth Central graduate Parker Morrison was named Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week Tuesday following a dominant display last week during a 14-0 win against Claflin.

Morrison, who graduated from Central in 2016, threw a complete-game shutout in his first start of the season, striking out 17 batters and surrendering just three hits. Morrison's single-game strikeout total is tied for second all-time in North Georgia history.

Morrison, a redshirt junior, owns a 3.10 ERA across 70 appearances for the Nighthawks and has tallied 189 strikeouts over 148 innings pitched.

Pinecrest Academy graduate Andres Perez, who was named preseason All-Peach Belt Conference last month, collected three hits and launched his first home run of the season during the three-game series with Claflin.