Baseball: Central alum Morrison tabbed PBC Pitcher of the Week
Former Bulldog struck out 17 batters in victory
Forsyth Central graduate Parker Morrison was named Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week Tuesday following a dominant display last week during a 14-0 win against Claflin.

Morrison, who graduated from Central in 2016, threw a complete-game shutout in his first start of the season, striking out 17 batters and surrendering just three hits. Morrison's single-game strikeout total is tied for second all-time in North Georgia history.

Morrison, a redshirt junior, owns a 3.10 ERA across 70 appearances for the Nighthawks and has tallied 189 strikeouts over 148 innings pitched.

Pinecrest Academy graduate Andres Perez, who was named preseason All-Peach Belt Conference last month, collected three hits and launched his first home run of the season during the three-game series with Claflin.