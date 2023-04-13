Baseball: Forsyth Central overcomes Lambert, clinches playoff berth

With the result, Forsyth Central (16-9, 9-4) claimed a playoff berth, while Lambert (14-13, 6-7) missed out on a chance to do the same.

“The kids fought to the end,” Bulldogs head coach Kevin McCollum said.

The first inning began with Lucas Reyes reaching first and second on an error due to an inaccurate throw to first baseman Bryson Kuhn. That made it easier for Longhorns Ben Hays and Jonny Smith to reach home plate for an early 2-0 lead.

The Longhorns tacked on another run, as Tanner Patterson posted a sac fly. A fly out to center fielder Daniel Smith ended the inning.

In response, Daniel Smith made contact with the baseball on the second pitch as it rolled into the outfield for a single.

With two outs, Kole McGlumphy was close to being struck out by Lambert’s pitcher Krish Gandhi with two strikes already. But an error helped the Bulldogs, with McGlumphy reaching second and Smith touching home plate.

Jonny Smith did the heavy lifting for the Longhorns in the third inning, scoring his second run of the afternoon.

The Bulldogs loaded the bases loaded in the home half, waking the crowd up a bit as they started to make some noise.

Kuhn scored on a wild pitch, and Daniel Smith scored on Josh Gibbs’ single to slim the lead to 4-3.

Forsyth Central again loaded the bases on Alex Hernandez’s walk. The Longhorns wanted to prevent the Bulldogs from taking advantage of the situation, so they opted to bring Matthew Mapes out of the bullpen.

Right fielder Makana Peters camped under McGlumphy’s fly ball to end the inning.

Runs were hard to come by for both Lambert and Forsyth Central in the fourth and fifth innings, resulting in zero runs scored.

Lambert was the one to end the scoring drought with Will Gillice lifting a sac fly, allowing Rhett Howard to jog from third to home to bump the score to 5-3.

With two outs, Daniel Smith made a big-time swing when his team needed it, with a home run to left field. However, that’s all Central could muster up in the sixth inning.

Bradley Gabriel collected an RBI single to restore Lambert's two-run cushion.

Hernandez was first to bat in the final frame, and he reached second base on an error. McGlumphy drew a walk, and Brady Smith came in as a pinch runner.

After Hernandez was thrown out at third on a double steal attempt, Gibbs singled to put runners on the corners. But a strikeout put Forsyth Central on the brink of defeat.

Down to their final strike, the Bulldogs extended the game when Brandon Semple reached on an error. The defensive miscue allowed Smith to cross home plate, and a subsequent error allowed Gibbs and Semple to score the winning runs.

Kuhn, Gibbs and Smith each collected a pair of hits to lead the Bulldogs. Gabriel led the Longhorns in hits with two, as well.