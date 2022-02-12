Basketball: Forsyth Central sweeps past Gainesville, into quarterfinals

Forsyth Central swept past Gainesville and into the Region 6-7A tournament quarterfinals Friday, as the Bulldogs' girls won 45-27 and the boys beat the Red Elephants 54-45.

Eli Chol erupted for 33 points in the nightcap, showing off his versatility by knocking down five 3-pointers. Chol was also active in the paint, blocking six shots and pulling down four rebounds. Central raced out to a 29-11 halftime lead thanks to Chol's hot shooting and collective rebounding by Cody Howell, Cade Chitty and Camden Leak.

The Bulldogs capped a 20-0 run that stretched from the first quarter into the second quarter when Chol blocked a shot at the rim, then hustled up the court and drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Chol sank two more threes after halftime, part of a 13-point third quarter for Central's 6-foot-10 power forward.

Gainesville cut the deficit to 51-43 with 2:50 left to play after a Charlie Reisman 3-pointer. Reisman had just two points at halftime but finished with 15 to help rally the Red Elephants in the second half.

Gainesville played without Julius Jackson for much of the final quarter after he fouled out with 7:12 left in the game. Jackson tied for the team lead with 15 points.

Central [14-12] completes the three-game sweep of Gainesville and will face North Forsyth at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Region 6-7A tournament quarterfinals. The winner will advance to the semifinals and lock up a spot in the Class 7A playoffs.