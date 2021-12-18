Basketball: Strong fourth quarter, defense help Forsyth Central to Domecoming win

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

Forsyth Central used a strong fourth quarter and a suffocating defensive performance to secure a 48-21 Domecoming victory against East Jackson Friday night.

Forsyth Central small forward Camden Leak got things started by jumping a pass to get the steal and finishing the fast break, causing the crowd to roar after the score.

That sparked Central’s intensity to go on a 10-2 run in the first quarter. Power forward Eli Chol scored six of those points.

Central point guard Aidan Nutty gave the crowd the highlight early in the first quarter. He stole the ball, dribbled around to split past two Eagles to start the fast break, and got a tough and one to go in.

In the second quarter, the Eagles looked like participants in an NBA 3-point contest. They were jacking up a lot of 3-pointers but couldn’t cash in from deep. Central held the Eagles to only four points in the entire quarter.

Turnovers became a major problem for the Eagles coming out of the locker room. The Eagles were out of sorts and tried to play faster than they were capable of playing. That resulted in them turning the ball 12 times.

Points were very hard to find in the third quarter for both teams with hard, physical defense being played. This led to only 13 points scored for both teams.

“We worked on defense a lot this week” Central head coach Brandon Hutchins said. “Defense is our strength. Holding anybody to 20 points in high school basketball is a good defeat.”

Central players Aidan Nutty, Cody Howell and Cade Chitty each had three steals. Eli Chol recorded 12 points and eight rebounds.

Central sharing the ball helped them get high-percentage shots. Nine different players scored. That resulted in scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter after scoring only nine points in the previous quarter.