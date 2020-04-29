Central sophomore Thompson goes extra mile for food donations

Tyler Thompson should be preparing for the track and field region championships.

Thompson, a sophomore at Forsyth Central, runs the 100- and 200-meter events for the Bulldogs' track team in the spring and plays football in the fall. Normally, he and his team would be wrapping up the annual region track and field meet, which was scheduled for this week before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the spring sports season.

Instead, Thompson recently found himself driving a car packed with with Cheerios, Velveeta and other food items, looking to collect meals for those in need.