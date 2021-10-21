Football: Brothers Carson, Camden Leak adding to family legacy at Central

Coming off an excellent junior season, they felt like their next step was to become the leaders in the locker room.



“I would say, personally, I’m more of a vocal leader,” Carson said. “I know sometimes I get on some people’s nerves because I’m telling them, ‘Hey, we've got to do this right, we've got to do that right.’ But like he said, you can't say something if you’re not going to do it. You've got to lead by example as well.”

Head coach David Rooney is grateful to have the Leak brothers' leadership in the program.

“They’re not boisterous,” Rooney said. “They’ll get the energy up, but they are definitely two people that leave you as coaches knowing that they’re going to do things right. They’re gonna set the example and hopefully bring others up along with them.”

Growing up, the Leak twins were always competing. Whether it was in sports, school, or video games, they were always trying to beat each other.

“We’re definitely supportive of each other,” Camden said. “But after every game, once you see that tackling chart, or going through Hudl and watching film, you’re like ‘Oh, I got you there, you got me there.’ It’s strange how close it ends up being.”



They emphasized that with their stats and grades being so similar all the time, they prove they are truly identical twins.

So far this season, Camden leads the team with 80 tackles, with Carson right behind with 75 tackles.

“I think Camden came into this season with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder,” said Carson, who does own the edge in tackles for loss with five to Camden's one. “Last year I had him. This year, I think he came in with a chip on his shoulder to try and top me this year, which he’s been doing so far.”