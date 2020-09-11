Football: Central's game canceled for second straight week

Forsyth Central had its game canceled for a second straight week.

Central was scheduled to host Etowah on Friday, but the Eagles canceled the game after several positive cases of COVID-19. Central attempted to find a replacement for Etowah but was unsuccessful.

"Our football and cheerleading teams, as well as the Flash of Crimson, are still in very good shape, both in regards to COVID-19 cases and in general health," Central principal Mitch Young wrote. "That is GREAT news. Our overall school cases are still quite low, as are our quarantine numbers."

The Bulldogs will travel to Loganville at 7 p.m. Sept. 18, and are planning to celebrate senior night and homecoming on Oct. 2 against Gainesville.