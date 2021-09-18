Football: Forsyth Central falls to Gainesville, 34-7

GAINESVILLE — Forsyth Central opened region play Friday with a 34-7 loss to Gainesville.
Running back Malachi McElroy ran for a team-high 81 yards and one touchdown, including a 38-yard score in the second quarter that gave the Bulldogs a brief 7-6 lead. However, the Red Elephants rattled off 28 straight points to take control and hand Central its first region loss of the season.
Gainesville running back Naim Cheeks turned in 242 rushing yards, scoring three times to lead the Red Elephants. QB Baxter Wright threw for 187 yards and scored two total touchdowns, the first score coming on a 25-yard scramble to pull the Red Elephants back ahead 13-7.
A one-score game at halftime, Gainesville pulled away with 21 second-half points and a pair of fumble recoveries in the fourth quarter.
Central [1-3, 0-1 Region 6-7A] will host Denmark at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 following a bye week.