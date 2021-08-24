Football: Forsyth Central shuffles schedule after COVID-19 cases, symptoms

Forsyth Central rescheduled this week's freshman, JV and varsity football games after positive COVID-19 cases and several players showed symptoms related to COVID-19. The Bulldogs' varsity team will instead face Etowah on Oct. 29.

Forsyth Central head coach David Rooney said the locker room will be closed for the rest of the week while it is deep cleaned.

"We aren't having football practice, but for the kids who are in school, we are continuing our in-season strength and speed program," Rooney said. "It was not an easy decision to make. Friday's rescheduling was due to having so many kids out right now that we really didn't have a varsity position group at all."