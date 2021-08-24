Football: Forsyth Central shuffles schedule after COVID-19 cases, symptoms

Forsyth Central rescheduled this week's freshman, JV and varsity football games after positive COVID-19 cases and several players showed symptoms related to COVID-19. The Bulldogs' varsity team will instead face Etowah on Oct. 29.
Forsyth Central head coach David Rooney said the locker room will be closed for the rest of the week while it is deep cleaned.
"We aren't having football practice, but for the kids who are in school, we are continuing our in-season strength and speed program," Rooney said. "It was not an easy decision to make. Friday's rescheduling was due to having so many kids out right now that we really didn't have a varsity position group at all."
According to data made available by Forsyth County Schools, 25 students and four staff members at Central have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, which is 3% of the district's 937 total active positive cases.
The Bulldogs practiced yesterday without several players. According to Rooney, it was difficult to gameplan because he didn't know who would be available for Friday's game.
"We had a lot out yesterday at practice, to where it made it very difficult to even practice in a way to prepare for a game," he said.
Central remains on track to host Loganville at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3.
"[We'll] pick back up Monday with our normal routine, getting ready for Loganville on Friday and our JV game at Gainesville," Rooney said. "It was a very hard decision, but we're always going to put the health and safety of our kids and coaches first. I just thought that was the best path to take at this time."
The Bulldogs were riding high after starting the season with a dominant 62-0 win against Northview, which marked Rooney's first win as head coach at Central.
"That definitely had something to do making this decision even harder," Rooney said. "Even yesterday in practice, with so many kids out, you really saw the older kids helping the younger kids with execution and assignments and expectations, knowing that those younger kids might have to step up and play. Just seeing that team bonding and that leadership, that's something that we were definitely looking forward to building and growing, which is going to help to our future success."