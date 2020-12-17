Football: Forsyth Central's Canaan Clark signs with East Carolina

Forsyth Central senior Canaan Clark signed Wednesday to play football at East Carolina.

Clark was a two-way player for the Bulldogs this season, lining up on the offensive line and defensive line. He tallied 29 total tackles in six games as a senior, adding two tackles for loss and a pair of QB hurries.

"It really didn't change, other than not being able to go on campus," Clark said of his recruiting process in July during media day. "Texting was the same. I fell in love with the coaches. When he did offer me, some time in January, we connected almost immediately. I have him as like another dad figure. It's super nice."

Clark enjoyed a breakout junior season in 2019, logging 46 tackles, five sacks and five pass break-ups.

Clark, considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports, also had an offer from Tennessee Tech.