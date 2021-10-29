Football: Malachi McElroy's late TD run leads Forsyth Central past Etowah

WOODSTOCK — Forsyth Central scored inside the final minute of Thursday's game to stun Etowah 10-7 and secure its second win of the season.
With four minutes remaining, Etowah lined up for a 41-yard field goal attempt to push the lead to seven points. However, the kick was wide right, and Forsyth Central got the ball deep in its own territory with 3:54 showing on the clock.
Malachi McElroy took over shortly after. In a drive that spanned three minutes, 17 seconds, McElroy carried the ball nine times for 51 yards, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run with 37 seconds remaining to take the 10-7 lead. McElroy finished the night with 79 yards on 21 carries.
Forsyth Central left 37 seconds on the clock after its go-ahead score, and Etowah made a last-ditch effort to send the game into overtime. The Eagles completed two passes and drove into range of a 51-yard field goal for Carson Allen, but the attempt was blocked, resulting in a game-ending turnover.
Until Forsyth Central’s final drive, Etowah contained McElroy and that offense. The Eagles gave up only three points through 47 minutes of game time and forced multiple Bulldog turnovers.
But the Bulldogs delivered a scoring drive when they needed it most, and McElroy finished the game with 21 carries for 79 yards and the score.
Etowah defensive lineman Jaiden Maddox handled a significant portion of the load in the runing game against Central. The Eagles’ defensive lineman took 14 carries for 74 yards and his team’s lone touchdown. Quarterback Braden Bohannon had the next-highest total at 63 yards on 11 carries.