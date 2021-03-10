Football: Rooney named Forsyth Central football coach

Rooney, Central's defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach the past three seasons, will replace Frank Hepler, who resigned last month after five years at Central.



“I've learned a lot from Coach Hepler," Rooney said. "To follow what he's accomplished at Central and try to take it to another level is real exciting."

Central graduated 27 seniors off last year's team but returns its top tackler Carson Leak (82 tackles, three tackles for loss, five QB hurries, one sack), leading rusher Peyton Streko (54 carries, 340 yards, four TDs), as well as talented offensive linemen Luke Sacchetti and Robby Watson.

"We have some very good players at multiple positions," Rooney said. "Obviously, on the offensive line, we have a few really good offensive linemen, then a few skill positions that I feel can make an impact when we put it all together."

Central figures to return the majority of its players from last year, with only "a handful" redistricting to East Forsyth, according to Rooney.

"I believe our job is to take what they do well and put them in the best position to compete," Rooney said. "If we have kids that can throw the ball around and move the ball down the field, we will. Using that big offensive line, I'm sure we're going to also try to dominate the line of scrimmage and run behind them."



Rooney arrived at Central in 2018 after 11 seasons at West Forsyth, where he served as defensive coordinator and special teams coach.

At West, Rooney directed a Wolverines defense that surrendered fewer than 200 points twice (2010-11) and reached the playoffs seven times.

Rooney played collegiately at Boston College before landing at Cooper City (Fl.) as an assistant coach for four years, then Taravella (Fl.) for three years as head coach.

This story has been updated.