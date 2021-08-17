Forsyth Central announces boys lacrosse, girls tennis coaches

Forsyth Central announced a pair of hires Tuesday, selecting Chris Leak to lead the boys lacrosse program and Ryan Payne to head the girls tennis program.

Leak, who has been at the the school for 24 years, previously served as girls basketball and track and field head coach, as well as an assistant football coach. Leak has helped coach the Bulldogs' lacrosse team the past three seasons.

"I am beyond excited to be given this opportunity to lead this group of talented young men in our pursuit of elevating the Central lacrosse program to a new level," Leak said in a news release. "Playing in one of the most competitive regions in the state, we have our work cut out for us, but this outstanding group of men is up to that challenge."