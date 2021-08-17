Forsyth Central announces boys lacrosse, girls tennis coaches

Forsyth Central announced a pair of hires Tuesday, selecting Chris Leak to lead the boys lacrosse program and Ryan Payne to head the girls tennis program.
Leak, who has been at the the school for 24 years, previously served as girls basketball and track and field head coach, as well as an assistant football coach. Leak has helped coach the Bulldogs' lacrosse team the past three seasons.
"I am beyond excited to be given this opportunity to lead this group of talented young men in our pursuit of elevating the Central lacrosse program to a new level," Leak said in a news release. "Playing in one of the most competitive regions in the state, we have our work cut out for us, but this outstanding group of men is up to that challenge."
Leak will inherit a Central team that finished 6-7 last season and collected Area 6, 6A-7A wins against Gainesville and Sequoyah.
“Coach Leak has been a valued member of the team at [Forsyth Central] for many years as a math teacher and coach for several sports," Central principal Josh Lowe said in a news release. "We appreciate his leadership in our lacrosse program in recent years and look forward to him serving as our head coach next season.”
Payne also has experience at the school and previously led the Bulldogs' boys and girls tennis programs for seven years, in addition to coaching cross country.
"I am super excited to be returning to coach girls tennis at Forsyth Central," Payne said in a news release. "Tennis has been a part of my life as far back as I can remember. I played all four years of high school, four years at UNG, and then coached both girls and boys tennis here at Forsyth Central for seven years. I am looking forward to rejoining the Forsyth Central tennis family."