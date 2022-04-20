Soccer: Brookwood edges No. 6 Forsyth Central boys, 2-0

By Alan Cole

For the Forsyth County News

Brookwood and Forsyth Central played a physical game Tuesday, with a yellow card in the first minute after a crunching foul setting the tone for the rest of the evening as the sixth-ranked Bulldogs fell 2-0 in the Class 7A Sweet 16.

The flow was uneven and consistent stretches of play were hard to come by, but it only took one moment of magic for the Broncos to break the deadlock. Just shy of halfway through the first half Jamiah Burdine played a through ball in between two defenders into the path of Bart Kulah, who did not make great contact with his shot as he was falling away from goal to avoid a challenge from a defender.

He got just enough of it.

The roll was all he needed to break the scoring seal, and it was all his defense needed for the remainder of the game. Brookwood held off a strong Forsyth Central push in the second half, including a pair of chances from close range with 20 minutes remaining and then another opportunity off the crossbar with 11 minutes left on the clock.

And when Nathan Walker slotted away a penalty kick with 3:34 remaining to double the advantage and officially put Brookwood in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017, head coach Adel Mohsen’s team officially earned the right to play with one more opponent and brought the curtain down on the Bulldogs’ campaign in the process.

“It’s never easy to lose the last game of the year,” Forsyth Central head coach Will Gifford said. “But I couldn’t be more proud of these boys. It’s a great group, and they worked incredibly hard this year. They showed a ton of character. We won a lot of close games this year, but tonight it just didn’t go our way.”