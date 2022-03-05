Soccer: Forsyth Central girls remain perfect in region after 7-goal outburst

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

On a Friday under the lights, Forsyth Central's girls soccer team traveled to North Forsyth and went on a scoring rampage to defeat the Raiders 7-1.

The Bulldogs came out the gate hot. Within seconds of the game, Central scored off of an assist from junior Avery Berryman to sophomore Brielle LaBerge. That was just the beginning of the barrage of goals for the Bulldogs.

“I always want them to score. I was happy about that,” Bulldogs coach Angela Camp said. “We’ve been talking about going out and getting ready and being on fire right from the get go. I was pleased they took it to heart.”

Three minutes later, Jasmine Harrison saw an opening, kicked the ball with power and landed it inside the net for another score.

The Raiders had an opportunity to answer back on their first shot attempt but Central’s goalie got up and ran to prevent any Raiders from getting an easy score after their first shot slipped through her hands.

When the horn sounded off to end the first half, Central went into the locker room with a 4-0 lead over the Raiders. The Bulldogs were not selfish in sharing the ball. Freshman Sara Dennis assisted LaBerge and junior Tessa Harrington assisted senior Ali Norris.

Central's offense kept the Raiders defense on their heels, and the Raiders spent the majority of the half on defense.

“That’s the plan all year long to possess the ball: not let any scoring threats through the back, move the ball and attack every chance we get,” Camp said.

Even though the Bulldogs had a comfortable lead, they rode the momentum to the second half.

Later into the half, after North Forsyth committed a foul in the penalty box, Central freshman Addison Kim lined up for a chance at a penalty kick. She kicked the ball with power that the Raiders' goalie couldn’t get to as it went into the net, pushing the score to 5-0.

With just 9:36 remaining in the match and North not wanting to end the game with a shutout, Ava Droze scored to put the Raiders on the board. Moments later, Central fired back with junior Megan Neubrecht assisting Brianna Koffel to make the score 7-1.

Forsyth Central [6-3-1, 3-0 Region 6-7A] will face Cherokee Bluff at home Monday at 7:30 p.m. North Forsyth [3-6, 0-3 Region 6-7A] will travel to South Forsyth Friday at 5:30 p.m.

“Each game we’re learning something new. Something is always exposed that we could work on in practice, and they came really ready to work. [We’re] focused on doing well [in] the region, ” Camp said.