Basketball: Handful of Horizon Christian players earn all-state selection

After finishing runner-up in GAPPS Class 2A, the Horizon Christian girls basketball team placed a trio of players on the all-state team.
Eight-grade standout Nyla Black joined juniors Katie Beckstrom and Iva Moore in receiving the honor.
Black averaged 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 6.6 steals per game. Beckstrom recorded 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals on average. Moore paced the Warriors in rebounding (6.2 per game), while adding 5.0 points and 1.6 steals a contest.
Horizon also saw a pair of boys garner all-state recognition in juniors Isaac Bealer and Evan Holcombe.
Both players seemed to be at their best in the playoffs, with Bealer posting 22 points per game and Holcombe averaging a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double in Region 2 tournament games and state tournament contests.
Overall, Bealer contributed 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Holcombe nearly averaged a double-double for the season, finishing with 12.8 points and 9.5 rebounds a night. He also chipped in 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Bealer and Holcombe represented Horizon in the GAPPS all-star game, while Beckstrom and Moore also did so on the girls side. Black likely would have been chosen, but those in younger grades were unable to be tabbed for selection.
In addition to all-state honors, all five Warriors also received all-region recognition, as did Cooper Johnson. The sophomore guard put up 13.2 points per game, while adding 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals.