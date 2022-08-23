Football: Bealer’s 409 offensive yards not enough to lift Warriors over Cougars

The Horizon Christian Academy Warriors came up short in their season opener against Holy Spirit Prep, falling by a 48-43 final score Saturday at home.
Junior dual-threat quarterback Isaac Bealer was a one-man wrecking crew for Horizon. Bealer totaled 409 yards on offense, throwing for three touchdowns and 130 yards to his senior wide receiver Liam Random. On the ground, Bealer rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
Besides being the heart of the offense, Baker also positioned himself as a pivot on special teams, kicking 18- and 19-yard field goals.
During the 2-minute drill, Bealer lofted a 48-yard pass to Random for a touchdown to put the game within one possession. However, the Warriors were unable to get the ball to their offense to try to score the game-winning touchdown.
After a bye week, Horizon Christian Academy will resume action Sept. 2 at New Creation Christian in McDonough.