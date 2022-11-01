Football: Horizon Christian can't keep up with Unity Christian

Horizon Christian couldn't overcome a rough first quarter in a 60-20 loss to Unity Christian Friday in Rome.
The Lions jumped out to a commanding 26-0 lead in the opening stanza before the Warriors found their footing.
Horizon (3-5) reached the end zone twice in the second quarter on touchdown passes from Will Maher to Isaac Bealer. The duo also connected on a 2-point conversion after the second score to pull the Warriors within 32-14 at halftime.
After Unity Christian had gone back up 24 points, Maher rushed in from 4 yards out to narrow the deficit to 38-20. However, the host Lions reeled off 22 unanswered points to close out the win.
Maher finished 18-of-26 passing for 223 yards. A whopping 17 of the 18 completions went to Bealer, who racked up 187 yards through the air.
Carson Chapman produced the other reception for a 36-yard gain. The junior also led the Warriors defense with 11 tackles.