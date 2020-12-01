Football: Horizon Christian captures GAPPS 8-man title

The Horizon Christian Academy Warriors won the Georgia Private and Parochial Schools 8-man football Class 1A state championship Friday against David Emanuel Academy Eagles, 42-38, in Stillmore. The win marks Horizon's first-ever football state championship.

“ We played well Friday night,” HCA head coach Damon Taylor said after the game. “It was a big stage for our kids and they showed up.”

The Warriors fell to an early 14-0 deficit in the first half. The Eagles shot off fireworks after every touchdown and played fan interviews.