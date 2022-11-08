Football: Horizon Christian ends season with blowout win

Horizon Christian didn't qualify for the GAPPS 8-man football playoffs, but the Warriors managed to end the regular season on a high note, dominating Central Christian to the tone of a 61-18 victory Friday at home.

Will Maher enjoyed another hugely productive day at quarterback, as five of his 11 completions went for touchdowns. He threw for 280 yards on just 14 attempts.

Isaac Bealer paced the receiving corps, turning seven receptions into 144 yards and two touchdowns. Liam Random scored on both of his catches, totaling 63 yards in the process. Carson Chapman's lone reception turned into a 62-yard TD.

Additionally, Horizon (4-5) had more success than usual on the ground, finishing with 182 rushing yards. Thomas Hair (107 yards), Maher (38 yards) and Avery Blanton (26 yards) each posted a rushing touchdown.

Random scored the game's first two touchdowns, catching a TD and then recording a pick-6.

Central found the end zone before the end of the first quarter to narrow the deficit to 14-6. However, Horizon received a rushing score from Maher and a passing TD to Bealer to begin pulling away.

The Crusaders scored twice more before halftime, but Maher connected with Random and Bealer on touchdowns to answer both scores to help keep the Warriors ahead by a healthy 41-18 margin.

The Horizon defense pitched a shutout in the second half, while the offense continued to pile up points.

Chapman hauled in his long touchdown pass for the first points of the third quarter. Hair and Blanton scored on the ground in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to set the final margin.