Football: Horizon suffers home loss to King's Way Christian

King's Way Christian reeled off 30 straight points to hand Horizon Christian its second loss of the season in a 46-12 win Friday at Warrior Field.
An 82-yard touchdown run by Horizon quarterback Isaac Bealer pulled the Warriors within 8-6 in the second quarter. However, Bealer suffered a leg injury in the period that didn't knock him out of the game but compromised him the rest of the way.
An already strong King's Way side took advantage of the situation, scoring 22 unanswered points in the second quarter to carry a 30-6 advantage into halftime. The Crusaders extended their lead to 38-6 before Bealer hit Will Maher on a 5-yard touchdown pass.
Overall, Bealer finished 9-for-21 passing for 103 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 100 yards and a score on the ground.
Avery Blanton paced the Warriors (1-2) with six catches for 80 yards. He also picked off a pass.
Horizon will look to bounce back Sept. 16, when the Warriors travel to Loganville to face Victory Baptist (2-1).