2022-23 Forsyth County News Girls Swimmer of the Year: Kara West, Lambert

“It's pretty amazing; I was not expecting it all this year," West said. "The goal obviously was to do my best this season, and I’m really glad the hard work paid off for county and state.”



West’s season didn’t start off too hot, but as the season progressed, she became more confident in herself.

“I went into junior year and performed really well by winning county and state, which was really exciting for me," West said. "It had an impact and gave me a lot of motivation to keep trying. This year, I went in with a mentality that this is your last shot and give it all you got.”

One of her goals she had been chasing for a couple of years was in the 50 free event. She achieved her personal best by winning the race at the state level with a time of 22.87 seconds.

“Reaching that goal was a really good feeling for me," West said. "My team was supporting me the entire way, as well.”

The team chemistry the Longhorns had built throughout the season made the Forsyth County meet enjoyable.

“Our entire team is there the entire day, and we’re always supporting each other," West said of the event at Cumming Aquatic Center. "We’ll have the team with over 100 kids behind the blocks or on the side of the pool deck, cheering for everybody, while at state you can only have to have a team of 40 but still amazing. As long as the team is there, every meet is fun.”

At the county meet, West dominated the competition by winning first place in all her events. For the 100 free finals, she ended with a time of 50.85 seconds. In the 50 finals, she finished in 23.06.

Despite West coming in second at state during the 100 finals, she swam her personal best with a time of 50.55.

“My season was pretty good," West said. "Since I’m leaving to graduate, I wanted to be the best person I can be for the team throughout the season and support everybody any way that I can to do their best.”

West will take her swimming talents to Auburn University, where she plans on studying business.

“I want to be the best athlete I can be there," West said. "I want to get better in my sport and at school. Also, I want to eventually be a captain at Auburn.”

When asked for a swimmer she admires, West mentioned an Olympic bronze medalist.

“If I could compare myself to any swimmer in the world, it would be Natalie Hinds," West said. "I was with her at a meet this past weekend, and she was a super positive, amazing swimmer. She is definitely someone I want to live up to be when I'm older.”