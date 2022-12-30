2022 Forsyth County News Girls Flag Football Player of the Year: C.C. Phillips, Lambert

Quick and fast thinking is how Lambert's C.C. Phillips describes her style of play.

“I learned throughout the years how to read the field, make quick decisions where to dodge and run to the open field,” Phillips said.

It was in fourth grade when Phillips and flag football met each other for the first time. They reconnected in high school after being recruited by Lambert’s girls lacrosse head coach Travis Church.

She never imagined that her talent on the football field could grow to the point where she could become the 2022 Forsyth County News Flag Football Player of the Year.

“It’s so incredible,” Phillips said. "It’s something I couldn’t have done without the amazing support from my teammates and all my coaches."

In all the years she has played flag football, this season has been her most memorable.

The Longhorns finished 11-4, outscored opponents 213-77 and were crowned D3-Area 6 champions.

“We’ve put everything together this year with all of the coaches,” Phillips said of being area champs. "We have an incredible coaching staff. We had such a bond this year that we didn’t really have in years past. We took that title. It was awesome."

It was a bounce-back for Phillips who came into this season off an ACL injury.

“It was like a run-and-gun season for me,” Phillips said. "Lots of running. I was really proud of how I performed. It was a really great season. I loved it."

A 26-7 victory over Milton was Phillip's best game of the season. Not only did she score on offense but also on special teams.

“As a team we played locked down defense and that really helped us secure the win,” Phillips said.

Her favorite game was against Forsyth Central when Lambert captured the 6-0 victory in overtime.

Phillips made the two key plays in overtime — intercepting a pass to end the Bulldogs' first possession and scoring a touchdown to win the game.

“In overtime, it was high stakes, everyone was working together trying to get that stop on defense,” Phillips said, "and when we scored it was the best feeling ever."