Baseball: Haskins fans 13 in No. 1 Lambert's shutout of No. 6 South Forsyth

Justin Haskins received some advice before Friday's game against South Forsyth.

His teammate, Nate Dvorsky, had thrown a no-hitter against Gainesville fewer than 24 hours prior, but Haskins' coaches didn't want him thinking about that.

"My coach told me before the game, he said, 'Don't try to one-up your teammate.' I took what he said and I just rolled with it," Haskins said. "I went out there and I did what I do."



Instead, Haskins crafted his own gem, striking out 13 batters across a complete-game shutout as the Longhorns rolled to a 3-0 win.

Haskins allowed just one hit over the first four innings, and the final seven outs he recorded were strikeouts.

South placed a runner in scoring position in each of the final three innings, but each time Haskins wriggled out of the jam.

In the fifth inning, a one-out double by Dylan Carter and a hit batsmen put a pair of runners on, but Haskins froze Connor West with a called third strike to end the inning.

In the sixth, Haskins worked around a one-out double by Alex Urias, staring down the heart of South's order and striking out Brennan Hudson and Britton Rellinger.

"The sixth inning, when he got out of that and no one scored, that was huge," Lambert coach Rick Howard said. "You knew it was his ballgame at that point in time. He wanted it and he went and got it."

Haskins fanned the first two batters he faced in the seventh before back-to-back singles by Carter and Nate Ward prompted a visit to the mound.

South's leadoff batter, Brooks Bennett, stood on deck, which meant Haskins had one more chance to close the complete game.

Haskins put pinch-hitter Michael Sime in a quick 0-2 hole, then got him swinging for his 13th strikeout of the game.

"That was going to be his last hitter," Howard said. "He was not going to be happy with me, but at that point in time, it was time. That's what I love about him — really, about both of them [Haskins and Dvorsky] — the just compete their tails off. That's all you can ask kids to go out and do. Another thing is, I think those kids have grown because they make adjustments in the game. That's the difference between just going up there and throwing it. They make adjustments."

Haskins kept the War Eagles off-balance all afternoon, mixing in a devastating circle changeup.

South tried to disrupt Haskins' rhythm throughout the game, but Haskins leaned on his teammates for support.

"The guys around me, my teammates, they're all there for me," Haskins said. "They're always cheering me on, so it was a big help in that last inning just telling me to get that last out and finish the game."



Meanwhile, Colin Linder provided all the offense Haskins needed in the first inning with a no-doubt, two-run homer over the wall in right-center field.

Linder's home run came with two strikes, similar to his homer two weeks ago against Harrison.

"I think his approach is the same all the way through. He's trying to crush the baseball," Howard said. "He gives you that opportunity, and you can see his passion when he hit it. He's a team player."

The home run was one of few mistakes by South starting pitcher Dylan Quintilio, who scattered seven hits and two earned runs across 5 1/3 innings, striking out six.

"Their guy, Quintilio, he threw a great ballgame. He really did," Howard said. "A little trouble early, but then he shut us down. He made adjustments to us and we didn't necessarily make adjustments to him. That was a great baseball game."



Urias and Carter each went 2-for-3 to lead South offensively.

Dvorsky [2-for-3, 1 R] and Jack Schaeffer [2-for-2] both had multiple hits for Lambert.

The Longhorns [10-3, 3-0 Region 6-7A] have received 14 innings of shutout pitching in the past two days, with 28 strikeouts.

"It's been a really good week," Howard said. "Really, a lot of credit goes to our guys and really our pitchers. Coach [Nate] Richardson's done an outstanding job with them. Take Nate from last year and Haskins from last year, they've grown as pitchers. They're using the game to benefit themselves. I can't say enough about both of them and their outings. They were phenomenal."

Lambert and South [8-2, 0-1 Region 6-7A] will play the second game of the series at 6:15 p.m. Monday at South Forsyth.