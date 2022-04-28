Baseball: Lambert pounds Peachtree Ridge, sweeps into Class 7A Sweet 16

By Jacob Smith

For the Forsyth County News

There’s magic in the mohawks at Lambert High School.

With the team sporting matching mohawks for a state title run, the Longhorns' baseball team won in dramatic fashion in Game 1, then tattooed 16 runs in the night cap Wednesday on their way to a 4-2, 16-0 sweep of Peachtree Ridge.

Game 1 was a pitcher's duel going into the bottom of the sixth inning. But after a Jonny Smith double, Justin Haskins sent an RBI single into right field. Two immediate insurance runs followed off a two-run homer off the bat of Colin Linder.

Ashton Smith started the game and stayed on the mound into the seventh inning. After allowing a run with two outs, Lambert simply jogged out Nate Dvorsky for the one out-save and the Game 1 victory.

Smith threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and three walks while striking out seven Lions.

“I just went out there and did my best,” Smith said. “I feel my changeup was the biggest piece. The first time we played them, I pitched and I didn’t have my changeup. I thought that was a big difference for me."

The win sucked up any momentum that might have been in the Lions’ dugout. The longball was key in the Longhorns’ offensive success, sending three balls over the fence, all coming in the six-run third inning.

Linder sent his home run of the day over the fence for a solo shot to start the inning. Three batters later, Ben Hayes and Bradley Gabriel hit back-to-back home runs. In that moment, the game was all but over, with the Longhorns completing the mercy rule in the sixth inning.

On top of the offensive performance, starting pitcher Justin Haskins finished the complete-game shutout, allowing only six hits while striking out nine.

“We did good,” Haskins said. “Nineteen hits in six innings ... you can’t ask for better production from your team. I mean, we all just played together and had fun.”

Additionally, Haskins drove in three runs at the plate through the two games.

Smith and Parker Brosius each had noteworthy performances at the plate for the Longhorns, as well. Smith collected five hits while driving in three runs and scoring three runs. Brosius tallied a triple and a double in Game 2, scoring two runs himself.

Lambert advances to the Class 7A Sweet 16 to play perennial powerhouse Parkview next week at Parkview High School. No time is currently set for the Sweet 16 matchup, though the team expects the magic mohawks to make the trip.