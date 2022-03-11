Baseball: Nate Dvorsky no-hits Gainesville as No. 1 Lambert rolls

Nate Dvorsky delivered a masterful performance Thursday against Gainesville, no-hitting the Red Elephants and racking up 15 strikeouts as the Longhorns captured a 7-0 victory.
Dvorsky, a Clemson signee, fanned nine of the first 10 batters he faced, and the only batter to reach base came in the top of the fourth when Tanner Allen was hit by a pitch. But Dvorsky stranded Allen at first after striking out Will Barrett swinging and freezing Alex Kelley on a called third strike.
Dvorsky made quick work of the Red Elephants, needing only 77 pitches over seven innings and throwing 57 of those for strikes.
Dvorsky breezed through the final frame, too, getting Allen to pop out on the second pitch of the inning, then striking out Barrett on three pitches. Dvorsky's 15th strikeout of the night came in the final at-bat, as Kelley went down swinging.
Meanwhile, Lambert's offense provided plenty of run support. Parker Brosius [2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB] and Justin Haskins [2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI] each collected multiple hits, while Willis Anderson drove in a pair with a double in the third inning and Jonny Smith had an RBI single.
The win allows Lambert to clinch the season series against Gainesville after the Longhorns won 7-6 on Monday.
Lambert [9-3, 2-0 Region 6-7A] is ranked No. 1 in the latest coaches' poll and will host South Forsyth at 6:15 p.m. Friday.