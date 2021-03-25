Basketball: Former Lambert standout Ganote named All-GLVC

Lambert alum Mitch Ganote was selected to the Great Lakes Valley Conference All-Defensive team earlier this month following his sophomore season at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.
Ganote averaged 11.3 points per game and shot more than 55 percent from the field, helping the Bearcats to a 15-7 record. Ganote also led the team in assists (98) and steals (25), while his 116 rebounds placed him second on the team. Ganote owns 70 career steals across his first two seasons at Southwest Baptist University.
Ganote, a two-time Forsyth County News Player of the Year, finished the season with four double-doubles and reached the 20-point mark on five occasions.