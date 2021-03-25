By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Basketball: Former Lambert standout Ganote named All-GLVC
Mitch Ganote
Lambert alum and current Southwest Baptist University sophomore Mitch Ganote was named to the Great Lakes Valley Conference All-Defensive team. Photo courtesy Spencer Greathouse | Southwest Baptist University Athletics

Lambert alum Mitch Ganote was selected to the Great Lakes Valley Conference All-Defensive team earlier this month following his sophomore season at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri. 

Ganote averaged 11.3 points per game and shot more than 55 percent from the field, helping the Bearcats to a 15-7 record. Ganote also led the team in assists (98) and steals (25), while his 116 rebounds placed him second on the team. Ganote owns 70 career steals across his first two seasons at Southwest Baptist University.

Ganote, a two-time Forsyth County News Player of the Year, finished the season with four double-doubles and reached the 20-point mark on five occasions. 