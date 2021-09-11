Football: Lambert moves to 4-0 after thrashing of Wildcats

A failed onside kick by Duluth started the next Lambert drive at the Wildcats' 45-yard line, and quarterback James Tyre was ready to take advantage of the short field.



The next play saw Tyre complete a 40-yard pass to receiver Bradley Gabriel; two plays later running back Ethan Terry scored the 2-yard touchdown.

“We built these kids to not flinch,” Lambert head coach Tommy Watson said. “No matter what happens you’re gonna face adversity, so don’t flinch. Keep playing the game we coached you to play and everything will work out.”

Duluth scored a touchdown on its next drive, putting the pressure back on the Longhorn offense. The Longhorns did not flinch and began to show off their dominant rushing attack.

Tyre and Terry traded off carries to get the Longhorns into the red zone, while Antwi was able to make up for his fumble by taking a jet sweep into the end zone to tie the game. Tyre, Terry and Antwi combined for 253 yards rushing, while Terry and Antwi each scored another rushing touchdown in the second half.

The Longhorns were able to find success through the air to complement their dominant ground game. On the Longhorns' fourth drive, Tyre found receiver Brandon Jones wide open for a beautiful 63-yard touchdown pass that put the Longhorns up 20-13.

Lambert safety Darren Guy intercepted a pass on Duluth’s first drive of the second half and Tyre later capitalized by finding tight end Luke Logan for the 15-yard touchdown. Tyre had 151 yards passing the ball and seemed very comfortable running the Longhorns' offense.

The Longhorn defense hadn’t given up any points, let alone a touchdown, in the last game, so it seemed the defense may have been in for a challenge. Duluth receivers generated a couple of big plays early on a stingy Longhorns secondary, but Watson and his coaching staff knew what to do.

“We made some adjustments in the way we were lining up our outside linebackers,” said Watson. “We spread our safeties out a bit more, and man those kids just took those adjustments and ran with it.”

Duluth would not score for the rest of the game and the Longhorns were able to generate two turnovers in the second half to help close out the game.

Lambert is 4-0 for the second straight season and will host South Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16.