Football: Lambert moves to 5-0, matching best-ever start

Entering the year, Lambert hadn't started 5-0 since doing so in back-to-back seasons from 2011-12. But now, the Longhorns have matched the achievement and can turn their eyes toward setting the program record in two weeks time.

The record-matching performance came in Lambert's toughest test of the year, to date.

In a road matchup Friday at East Coweta, the Longhorns never trailed but also never fully put away the hosts until assuming the victory formation late in the 31-24 win.

“This was a big road win for us,” said Marc Beach, who has yet to lose as Lambert head coach. “I want them to treat it like it’s the playoffs, because that’s our goal.”



A touchdown pass from James Tyre to Luke Logan and a 42-yard Ryan Degyansky gave the Longhorns a 10-0 halftime lead.

“Our defense played phenomenal from the opening snap,” Beach said. “We hit them. We played the screens extremely well. We gave up a couple of deep balls, but our defense played extremely fast.

“Offensively, we didn’t have our best night, but we made the plays when we had to make them. We left two scores out there. Turned it over twice in the red zone, inside the 10.”

East Coweta (4-2) tied the game early in the fourth quarter, and then the teams exchanged touchdowns, with Lambert's being a defensive score by Jack Racki, leaving the score knotted at 17-all.

Ethan Terry scored a pair of touchdowns to give the Longhorns a 14-point lead.

Steven Aguilar intercepted a pass in between, and Harrison Richards nabbed one after Terry's second score.

While the hosts scored a late touchdown, Lambert managed to close out the win to complete an unbeaten non-region slate.

“Our coaches work so hard, and our kids are so coachable,” Beach said. “The coaches did a great job.”

Following a bye week, the Longhorns will take aim at their first-ever 6-0 start. Achieving that would be secondary to starting Region 6-7A play with a win over Forsyth Central, but it would still be a notable accomplishment for a program still trying to gain respect locally and statewide.

“When you turn on our film, you are going to see our kids playing hard,” Beach said. “I don’t care how big we are, how fast we are. That doesn’t matter to us. We are going to show up and play.

“We’re excited to go into region.”