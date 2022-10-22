Football: Lambert outlasts Denmark in thriller to remain undefeated

As the Lambert Longhorns continue to dominate their schedule, a new chapter in the school's history is being written. The Longhorns made plays on all sides of the ball to capture a 39-31 victory over the Denmark Danes to keep their historic streak alive Friday night at home.

“A couple of halftime adjustments on offense and defensively we just gave up some plays,” Lambert head coach Marc Beach. "We basically challenged them to the fact that we didn’t play good and put ourselves in this position and how we’re going to respond."

In a matchup with the reigning Region 6-7A champion, the Longhorns overcame a 23-14 halftime deficit with a strong third quarter before holding off a late charge by the Danes.

“We faced some adversity at [halftime] when we were down,” Lambert quarterback James Tyre said on the win. "We all came together, and we knew we had to do what we had to do. So, we came out their guns blazing."

Within 50 seconds into the game, Denmark quarterback Jacob Nelson failed to see senior linebacker Joseph Tripp in coverage. Tripp made a play on the ball for an interception and returned it 49 yards to the end zone.

On the Danes’ next series, senior defensive tackle Steven Aguilar made his presence known. The senior recorded tackles on first and second down, then dropped Nelson down for a sack to force Denmark to punt.

However, the Danes’ next offensive series went according to plan.

At its own 7-yard line, Denmark lined up, trips right, and ran a play action, allowing sophomore tight end Brendan Hester to get open downfield. He tried his best to sprint away from the Longhorns, but Cam Bland caught up to him at the Longhorns' 26-yard line.

On the following play, Nelson stepped up in the pocket to throw, and he found wide receiver Kohl Yearwood for a 27-yard touchdown reception to even the score.

Lambert’s defense came through strong once again, forcing another interception. This time it was senior defensive back Bradley Gabriel who had excellent coverage on Aidan Brozena.

The Longhorns were having a great time defensively on the field, and they decided to take a different approach offensively.

Tyre threw a swing pass to Ethan Terry. The junior fooled the defense into thinking he was going to run, but he stopped and launched a deep ball to Brandon Jones in stride for a 30-yard touchdown.

A third-down sack by Lambert set up a 30-yard field goal by Denmark from the left hash to cut the deficit to 14-10.

Later, Ryan McDaniel read the running back screen perfectly and intercepted Tyre for a 28-yard pick-6.

Nelson tried a risky shot downfield to Che Ojarikre by throwing into double coverage. However, it paid off with a touchdown to put the Danes ahead 23-14 going into halftime.

“That was our worst half of the season, and we needed this adversity," Beach said. "We came out and made some plays, and they didn’t bite down. Great team effort and a great goal line stand by our defense.”

Coming out of the break, the Longhorns held the ball for more than five minutes. The Danes attempted a goal line stand, but a penalty for having 12 players on the field made it first down at the 1-yard line instead of fourth down.

At that point, everyone knew it was going to be a quarterback sneak with Tyre the way the Longhorns lined up. The sneior pushed his way into the end zone to cut the lead 23-21.

The Longhorns capitalized on a muffed punt, with Tyre throwing a 39-yard touchdown pass to Jones and a successful 2-point conversion pass to Luke Logan.

The Danes failed to strike back and a costly turnover by junior defensive back Houston Harris gave Nelson his second interception.

“They’ve played great all season,” Beach said of the defense's performance. "We’ve been stellar on that side of the ball. The coaching staff does a great job."

The highlight of the night occurred when Tyre escaped multiple Danes in the pocket, including two on the turf. With an opening in sight, he accelerated down the sideline for a 13-yard touchdown to grow the lead to 39-23 with 10:14 left in the fourth.

“I just do what I do,” Tyre said on the scramble. "Johnny Football-type stuff and got in the end zone. Thankful for my linemen and my wide receivers blocking for me."

The Danes fired back with a touchdown of their own with a back shoulder fade touchdown pass to the 6’6” wide receiver Ty Woodruff. Afterward, the 2-point conversion attempt by Ojarikre was successful.

Denmark's defense made the stop it needed to give the ball back to its offense at the 21-yard line with 4:23 left.

The Danes got saved with a tipped pass that landed in the hand of Hester for a first down at the 34-yard line. By continuing to use their passing attack, they were able to march down the field to the 3-yard line thanks to Ojarikre and Yearwood.

The Longhorns knew they had to make a goal line stand to not put pressure on their offense.

They stuffed Williams twice. Denmark then brought Yearwood onto the field, who had some experience at playing quarterback in the early part of the season. Lambert was ready for it and allowed Yearwood to pick up zero yards.

The Danes had no option but to go for it. This time, they decided to go through the air, but the pass fell incomplete, costing the team a valuable opportunity with the turnover on downs.

Lambert ran off the remaining minute of the game to pick up their eighth straight victory — matching the longest winning run in program history.

Having secured a playoff spot, Lambert (8-0, 3-0 Region 6-7A) will host South Forsyth (5-3, 2-1 Region 6-7A) on Oct. 28. Meanwhile, Denmark (5-3, 1-2 Region 6-7A) sits at No. 4 in the region and will host Milton the same night.