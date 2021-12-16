Football: Lambert sends Antwi, Mains, Peyton to Division I level

Lambert sent a trio of highly decorated seniors to the next level Wednesday, including one of the nation's top players in Kojo Antwi.

Antwi signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Ohio State, while Grayson Mains signed to play at South Carolina and Harrison Peyton signed to play at Georgia Tech.

Antwi is considered a four-star recruit and the No. 15 wide receiver in the nation, according to 247Sports. Routinely subjected to double teams this season, Antwi still managed 31 catches for 382 yards and four touchdowns. He also saw time in the backfield, rushing for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Antwi was a two-way player this year, breaking up six passes and collecting 21 tackles.

Antwi chose Ohio State in July, picking the Buckeyes over dozens of Division I programs, including Georgia, Southern California and Alabama.

Mains, a three-star prospect, will head to South Carolina after anchoring Lambert's offensive line at left tackle. Mains verbally committed to the Gamecocks in April and also held SEC offers from Mississippi State and Tennessee, as well as Big Ten offers from Michigan State and Purdue.

Peyton signed to Georgia Tech as a preferred walk-on, choosing the Yellow Jackets over Air Force, Army and Georgia State.

Peyton rushed for 424 yards and six touchdowns despite missing five games to injury, which includes a season-high 130-yard performance against North Forsyth.